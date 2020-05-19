Could Seoul be the model for other democracies confronting COVID-19?
South Korea is one of very few countries to so far contain the coronavirus without resorting to mass lockdowns. Instead, it is taking a targeted approach: using cellphone data to locate and isolate those exposed to the virus. The digital tracing places public safety above personal privacy, but has been highly effective, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.