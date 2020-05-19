COVID-19 Pandemic

Could Seoul be the model for other democracies confronting COVID-19?

May 19, 2020 11:54 AM
South Korea is one of very few countries to so far contain the coronavirus without resorting to mass lockdowns. Instead, it is taking a targeted approach: using cellphone data to locate and isolate those exposed to the virus. The digital tracing places public safety above personal privacy, but has been highly effective, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.

William Gallo
William Gallo
Seoul Bureau Chief
