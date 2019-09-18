USA

Countering the Rise of Domestic Extremism in the US

September 18, 2019 12:35 AM
Countering the Rise of Domestic Extremism in the US video player.
Embed
Link

U.S. law enforcement officials and experts are discussing ways to help counter domestic hate groups, similar to steps the government took to expand the fight against foreign terrorist organizations. The group addressed the issue during a panel discussion at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington on Tuesday. Sirwan Kajjo has more.

Latest Episodes
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 11:17
American Farmers Hope for US-China Trade Deal as Pork, Soybean Tariffs Ease
Pork Tariff Concerns TV WEB CQ.mp4
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 10:07
Trump Says Tehran Likely Behind Aramco Attack
Trump Says Tehran Likely Behind Aramco Attack
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 05:33
From the US to Ghana, a Taste of Home in the Homeland
From the US to Ghana, a Taste of Home in the Homeland
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 05:31
Nigerian Boxing Mixes 'Bloodsport' with Mixed Martial Arts while Generating Income for Fighters
Nigerian Boxing Mixes “Bloodsport” with Mixed Martial Arts while Generating Income for Fighters
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 05:29
Edhi Foundation Providing Homes for Pakistan's Orphans
Edhi Foundation Providing Homes for Pakistan's Orphans