Countering the Rise of Domestic Extremism in the US
September 18, 2019 12:35 AM
U.S. law enforcement officials and experts are discussing ways to help counter domestic hate groups, similar to steps the government took to expand the fight against foreign terrorist organizations. The group addressed the issue during a panel discussion at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington on Tuesday. Sirwan Kajjo has more.