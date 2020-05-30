USA

COVID-19 Tracker Created by US Teen Wiz Draws Millions

May 30, 2020 12:06 AM
At only 17, Avi Schiffmann has already built one of the most popular coronavirus-tracking websites in the world.  The site gets more than 30 million visits a day. Many consider Schiffman a genius. He’s been offered high-paying jobs and contracts. He’s the winner of 2020 Webby Award for Person of the Year.  But even with all that, the teen says he wants to keep focusing on what he thinks is most important. Anush Avetisyan has the story.

Camera: David Gogokhia

Anush Avetisyan
