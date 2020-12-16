The COVID Vaccine

A new coronavirus vaccine is injecting hope for an end to the deadly pandemic. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren looks at who gets the first doses, when will everyone else get theirs, and the challenges ahead for distributing the vaccines worldwide with infectious disease and vaccine behavior expert Rupali Limaye from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Medicine. Airdate: December 16, 2020.

