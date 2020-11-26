Africa

Critics Decry Zimbabwe's Press Freedom Failures

November 26, 2020 08:17 AM
November marks three years since Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa took power and promised to honor his people’s constitutional rights.   But critics say freedom of the press is not being respected, pointing to the two arrests this year of journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.  Columbus Mavhunga spoke with Chin'ono, and has this report from Harare.

Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe   

Columbus Mavhunga
By
Columbus Mavhunga
