With computers forcing handwriting out of the picture, cursive writing is becoming more obsolete and many schools are no longer teaching it. But the Saint Luke School in Virginia still teaches their students cursive writing, which helps with reading problems, dyslexia and memory.

Reporter: Faiza Elmasry, Camera: Adam Greenbaum, Adapted by: Philip Alexiou b. Key Words: VOA Connect; VOA Weekly; VOA News; Saint Luke School