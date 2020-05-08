Deaf Indonesian Woman Makes Clear Face Masks to Enable Lip Reading

Along with people in many parts of the world, Indonesians have been wearing face masks outdoors to stem the spread of COVID-19. This has proven difficult for people who are deaf or hard of hearing -- and that includes an estimated 20,000 Indonesians. To help, one resident in Jogjakarta on the island of Java has created a transparent mask using a sheet of plastic. VOA's Nova Poerwadi narrates this report from Nurhadi Sucahyo in Jogjakarta, Indonesia.