Deaf Indonesian Woman Makes Clear Face Masks to Enable Lip Reading
May 08, 2020 06:23 AM
Along with people in many parts of the world, Indonesians have been wearing face masks outdoors to stem the spread of COVID-19. This has proven difficult for people who are deaf or hard of hearing -- and that includes an estimated 20,000 Indonesians. To help, one resident in Jogjakarta on the island of Java has created a transparent mask using a sheet of plastic. VOA's Nova Poerwadi narrates this report from Nurhadi Sucahyo in Jogjakarta, Indonesia.