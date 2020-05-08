Finding Hope

Deaf Indonesian Woman Makes Clear Face Masks to Enable Lip Reading

May 08, 2020 06:23 AM
Along with people in many parts of the world, Indonesians have been wearing face masks outdoors to stem the spread of COVID-19. This has proven difficult for people who are deaf or hard of hearing -- and that includes an estimated 20,000 Indonesians. To help, one resident in Jogjakarta on the island of Java has created a transparent mask using a sheet of plastic. VOA's Nova Poerwadi narrates this report from Nurhadi Sucahyo in Jogjakarta, Indonesia. 

Ahadian Utama
Nurhadi Sucahyo
