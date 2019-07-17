USA

Defense Secretary Nominee Slams Turkey’s S-400 Deal as ‘Wrong’ and ‘Disappointing’

July 17, 2019 05:11 AM
President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense appeared to glide through his nomination hearing in the Senate Tuesday.  All but one senator appeared ready to confirm Secretary of the Army Mark Esper, a military veteran, to head the Defense Department. If confirmed, Esper faces tough problems in Turkey, China and elsewhere around the globe. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has details.

