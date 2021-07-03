COVID-19 Pandemic

Delta Variant Spreads in California, Triggering Mask Advisory in Los Angeles

July 03, 2021 06:02 PM
In California, Los Angeles County public health officials have advised mask wearing in indoor public spaces to deal with rising COVID-19 cases involving the delta variant. Because of the variant’s rapid spread in the state, the advisory applies even to those who have been vaccinated against the virus. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

Angelina Bagdasaryan
By
Angelina Bagdasaryan
