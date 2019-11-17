Democrats, Republicans React to Impeachment Testimony as Hearings Enter Week 2
November 17, 2019 04:15 PM
Democrats, Republicans React to Impeachment Testimony as Hearings Enter Week 2 video player.
House Republicans and Democrats are reacting Sunday to the first week of Impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump. Democrats say testimony hearing during the hearings confirms the president abused power by allegedly withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on a political foe. Republicans say the proceedings have provided no hard evidence of wrongdoing. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports