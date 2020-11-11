Developing Nations Could Lose Out in Race for Coronavirus Vaccine

A vaccine for the coronavirus has proved 90% effective after early trials, according to its joint developers Pfizer and BioNTech. It’s raised hopes that the global coronavirus pandemic can be brought under control in the coming months – but as Henry Ridgwell reports, the nature of the vaccine means less developed health systems face major challenges in rolling out any inoculation programs.

Camera: Henry Ridgwell

Producer: Henry Ridgwell, Mary Cieslak