COVID-19 Pandemic

Developing Nations Could Lose Out in Race for Coronavirus Vaccine

November 11, 2020 08:21 AM
A vaccine for the coronavirus has proved 90% effective after early trials, according to its joint developers Pfizer and BioNTech. It’s raised hopes that the global coronavirus pandemic can be brought under control in the coming months – but as Henry Ridgwell reports, the nature of the vaccine means less developed health systems face major challenges in rolling out any inoculation programs.

Camera: Henry Ridgwell    
Producer:  Henry Ridgwell, Mary Cieslak 

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
