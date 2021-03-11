Disabled Persons in Nigeria Face More Pandemic Challenges
March 11, 2021 04:03 PM
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the marginalization of vulnerable groups like persons with disabilities. In Nigeria, disabled people account for one third of those living in extreme poverty leaving aid groups scrambling to help those in need during the pandemic. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.
Camera: Simpa Samson
Produced by: Marcus Harton