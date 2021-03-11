Africa

Disabled Persons in Nigeria Face More Pandemic Challenges

March 11, 2021
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the marginalization of vulnerable groups like persons with disabilities. In Nigeria, disabled people account for one third of those living in extreme poverty leaving aid groups scrambling to help those in need during the pandemic. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.

Camera: Simpa Samson 

Produced by: Marcus Harton  

Timothy Obiezu
By
Timothy Obiezu
