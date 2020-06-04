Displaced Yazidi Woman Paints Life After IS Genocide

Hayat Dakhil Murad — a young Yazidi woman who fled the Islamic State (IS) attack on Sinjar in 2014 to the Sharya Refugee Camp in the Kurdistan Region's Dohuk province — has found solace in painting the realities of her people's ordeal in Iraq. VOA's Salam Balay filed this report from the Sharya Refugee Camp in Duhok, Kurdistan Region, Iraq.

Camera: Salam Balay Produced by: Nawid Orokzai

