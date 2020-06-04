Extremism Watch

Displaced Yazidi Woman Paints Life After IS Genocide

June 04, 2020 05:56 PM
360p | 8 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Hayat Dakhil Murad — a young Yazidi woman who fled the Islamic State (IS) attack on Sinjar in 2014 to the Sharya Refugee Camp in the Kurdistan Region's Dohuk province — has found solace in painting the realities of her people's ordeal in Iraq. VOA's Salam Balay filed this report from the Sharya Refugee Camp in Duhok, Kurdistan Region, Iraq.

Camera: Salam Balay  Produced by: Nawid Orokzai 
 

Default Author Profile
By
Salam Balay
Nisan Ahmado
By
Nisan Ahmado
Latest Episodes
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 01:30
Pentagon Chief Defies Trump on Military to Quell Protests
Pentagon Chief Defies Trump on Military to Quell Protests
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 00:02
Concern Grows Over Coronavirus Transmission Amid US Unrest
Concern Grows Over Coronavirus Transmission Amid US Unrest
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 19:48
Projectile Fired in DC Protest
Projectile Fired in DC Protest
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 02:32
South Africa Schools to Reopen After COVID Closures
South Africa Schools Prepare to Reopen After COVID-19 Closures
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 02:31
Kenyan Capital's Water Shortage Poses COVID-19 Risk
Kenyan Capital's Water Shortage Raises COVID Risk