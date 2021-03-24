Arts & Culture

Documentary Allen v Farrow Sparks Conversation About Sexual Abuse in #MeToo Era

March 24, 2021 08:47 PM
Allen v Farrow, a four-part documentary by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, focuses on Dylan Farrow’s accusation that her famous filmmaker father, Woody Allen, sexually abused her. Allen denounces the allegations. The film is the latest in a series of exposés on sexual abuse by powerful men against women in the #MeToo era. VOA’s Penelope Poulou spoke with the filmmakers and has this story.
Camera: Penelope Poulou         Producer: Penelope Poulou 

Penelope Poulou
