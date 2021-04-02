Dramatic Video, Testimony Mark Week One of Chauvin Trial
April 02, 2021 10:35 PM
The first week of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer accused of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, an African American man, featured graphic video and dramatic testimony of Floyd’s arrest. Mike O’Sullivan reports, Chauvin’s supervisors questioned the former officer’s actions, while Chauvin’s lawyer tried to plant the seeds of reasonable doubt.
