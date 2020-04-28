COVID-19 Pandemic

Drones Spread Word About COVID-19 in Rural South Africa

April 28, 2020 02:30 PM
Drones are helping to spread messages from the sky on how to prevent coronavirus infection in the far-flung, poor, rural areas of northern South Africa’s Greater Tzaneen Municipality. Local authorities have been pioneering the use of these aircraft in South Africa as a tool to educate people about COVID-19 in the local languages of Sepedi and Tsonga, while monitoring potential “non-adherence hotspots.”  Marize de Klerk reports from Johannesburg.

Marize de Klerk
By
Marize de Klerk
