Drones Spread Word About COVID-19 in Rural South Africa

Drones are helping to spread messages from the sky on how to prevent coronavirus infection in the far-flung, poor, rural areas of northern South Africa’s Greater Tzaneen Municipality. Local authorities have been pioneering the use of these aircraft in South Africa as a tool to educate people about COVID-19 in the local languages of Sepedi and Tsonga, while monitoring potential “non-adherence hotspots.” Marize de Klerk reports from Johannesburg.