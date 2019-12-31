East Asia Pacific

Dry Conditions Keep Australia's Fires Going

December 31, 2019 10:14 PM
Dry conditions, hot weather and strong winds keep the wildfires in Australia going, with new blazes sparking almost every day. Officials say more than 200 bushfires are burning throughout the country. Since early September, fires have killed 12 people, destroyed more than 4 million hectares of land, surrounded cities, forced evacuations and killed wildlife. But as VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, that did not stop  Sydney from staging its world-renowned fireworks display to usher in the new year.

Zlatica Hoke
