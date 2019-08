A look back 400 years when trade ships carrying the first enslaved Africans came to British North America. We talk to historians and descendants of both enslaved Africans and slave owners, and look at the key role forced labor played in allowing British colonies to prosper, and the importance of never forgetting this brutal chapter in U.S. history.

Reporter/Camera: Chris Simkins, Editor: Betty Ayoub, Adapted by: Martin Secrest