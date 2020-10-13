Egyptian Glassblower Keeps Dying Craft Alive

Aphrodite Wassim, an Egyptian glassblower, is working around the clock in her Cairo workshop to revive a rare intricate craft in Qalyoubiya village and stock a posh store in an upscale Cairo neighborhood.

To create the colorful glass orbs, Wassim stands for hours in front of ovens operating at 2,000 degrees Celsius. But the artist doesn't mind the heat, saying her love for the craft motivates her to push on.

Wassim says she is the only woman among the few glassblowers that remain in the country, where the traditional technique is replaced with modern technology and mass production.

Her dream is to expand her business and spread more awareness among Egyptians about glassblowing as an artform.

