Electric Wire Explodes as Storm Lashes Western Greece

A storm caused an electric wire to explode in Kefalonia, Greece, as seen in social media video posted Friday, September 18, by an eyewitness.

A Mediterranean hurricane, or a Medicane, hit western Greece on Friday, flooding streets, uprooting trees and cutting power around the region.

Kefalonia’s Mayor Theofilos Michalatos said no one was hurt but there was significant damage to homes, transport infrastructure and water facilities. (REUTERS)