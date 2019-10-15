Erdogan Vows to Push Kurds from Northern Syria, Despite Their New Alliance with Syrian Government
October 15, 2019 06:01 AM
Erdogan Vows to Push Kurds from Northern Syria, Despite Their New Alliance with Syrian Government video player.
Syrian government troops have arrived in several northern Syrian towns where they are joining local Kurdish forces in an effort to repel the invading Turkish soldiers and militias. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains adamant that Turkey will remove Kurds from northern Syria and replace them with Arabs. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Erdogan is dismissing international calls to stop the incursion in Syria.