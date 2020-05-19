COVID-19 Pandemic

Evicted During Pandemic, Kenyan Slum Dwellers Hope for Justice

May 19, 2020 07:12 PM
Kenyan authorities forcibly evicted over 7,000 people from Nairobi slums this month, despite a court order, and in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a small riot.  Authorities say they demolished the homes because they were built on public land.  But some of those who were evicted claim to have bought the land.  Critics note mass evictions during a pandemic are inhumane and could further spread the virus, as Mohammed Yusuf reports from Nairobi. 

Camera: Amos Wangwa

Mohammed Yusuf
By
Mohammed Yusuf
