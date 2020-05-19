Evicted During Pandemic, Kenyan Slum Dwellers Hope for Justice

Kenyan authorities forcibly evicted over 7,000 people from Nairobi slums this month, despite a court order, and in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a small riot. Authorities say they demolished the homes because they were built on public land. But some of those who were evicted claim to have bought the land. Critics note mass evictions during a pandemic are inhumane and could further spread the virus, as Mohammed Yusuf reports from Nairobi.

Camera: Amos Wangwa