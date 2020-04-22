COVID-19 Pandemic

Experts: Sufficient Testing, Hospital Capacity, PPE Needed Before Easing Lockdowns

April 22, 2020 02:12 AM
Several countries around the world, including Germany and South Korea, and a number of U.S. states are easing their coronavirus lockdown restrictions this week. But experts caution that a number of conditions need to be in place before people leave their homes and head back out to churches, shops, restaurants and beaches. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has the story.

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
