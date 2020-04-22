Experts: Sufficient Testing, Hospital Capacity, PPE Needed Before Easing Lockdowns
April 22, 2020 02:12 AM
Several countries around the world, including Germany and South Korea, and a number of U.S. states are easing their coronavirus lockdown restrictions this week. But experts caution that a number of conditions need to be in place before people leave their homes and head back out to churches, shops, restaurants and beaches. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has the story.