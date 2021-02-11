COVID-19 Pandemic

Experts Worry About Pandemic's Impact on Malaria Progress in Nigeria 

February 11, 2021 07:45 PM
A warning by the World Health Organization that the COVID-19 pandemic could harm efforts to eradicate malaria appears to be coming true in Nigeria. Nigerian officials say people are refusing to get treatment, for fear of catching the virus at a clinic. Timothy Obeizu reports from Abuja. 

Producer: Rob Raffaele. Camera: Emeka Gibson.

 
 
