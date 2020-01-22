Economy & Business

‘Fight Inequality’ Protests Erupt As Global Elite Gather in Davos

January 22, 2020 08:46 AM
As world leaders rub shoulders with billionaire executives at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in cities around the world demanding action to tackle growing inequality. A new report from Oxfam highlights the scale of the problem – with most of the world’s wealth concentrated in the hands of a few thousand of the world’s super-rich. As Henry Ridgwell reports, Davos organizers insist the forum is the ideal place to come up with solutions to global problems – from inequality to climate change

