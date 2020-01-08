Flashpoint: Iran

Iran retaliates against the United States for the killing of Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren gets the latest from VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb, VOA White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara, VOA European Reporter Henry Ridgwell and former Deputy National Security Adviser Meghan O'Sullivan, professor of international affairs at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. Air Date: January 8, 2020.