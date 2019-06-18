Fleeing War and Persecution, Refugees Rebuild Their Lives
Fleeing War and Persecution, Refugees Rebuild Their Lives
There are more than 25 million refugees worldwide, people who were forced to flee their countries because of war and persecution. There are another 70 million people who were forced from their homes due to persecution, rights abuses, conflict and violence. World Refugee Day on Thursday (June 20th) focuses attention on their stories. VOA’s Schuyler Ogden spoke with some about their lives after leaving their homes.