USA

Fleeing War and Persecution, Refugees Rebuild Their Lives

June 18, 2019
Embed
Fleeing War and Persecution, Refugees Rebuild Their Lives video player.

There are more than 25 million refugees worldwide, people who were forced to flee their countries because of war and persecution. There are another 70 million people who were forced from their homes due to persecution, rights abuses, conflict and violence. World Refugee Day on Thursday (June 20th) focuses attention on their stories. VOA’s Schuyler Ogden spoke with some about their lives after leaving their homes.

Latest Episodes
June 19, 2019
Juneteenth – A Day to Reflect on the History and Legacy of Slavery in the US
Juneteenth – A Day to Reflect on the History and Legacy of Slavery in the US
June 19, 2019
Ugandan Health Workers Warn HIV and Refugees Poorly Tracked
Ugandan Health Workers Warn HIV-Positive Refugees Poorly Tracked
June 19, 2019
Trump Launches 'Keep America Great' Re-election Campaign
Trump Launches 'Keep America Great' Re-election Campaign
June 19, 2019
Trump Warns Of Mass Deportations at Campaign Rally
Trump Warns Of Mass Deportations at Campaign Rally
June 18, 2019
Russia Frees Journalist, But Pressure Continues
Russia Frees Journalist, But Pressure Continues