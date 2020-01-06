Floods Force Tens of Thousands of Indonesians to Remain in Shelters

Thousands of Indonesians were unable to return to their flooded or water-logged homes on Sunday as the government struggled to distribute food to those affected and sanitize the flooded parts of the capital, Jakarta. At least 60 people have lost their lives so far in the floods caused by torrential rain in Indonesia that began on Christmas Eve. Many others have been evacuated from areas affected by floods and landslides. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.