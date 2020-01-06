East Asia Pacific

Floods Force Tens of Thousands of Indonesians to Remain in Shelters

January 06, 2020 05:45 AM
Thousands of Indonesians were unable to return to their flooded or water-logged homes on Sunday as the government struggled to distribute food to those affected and sanitize the flooded parts of the capital, Jakarta. At least 60 people have lost their lives so far in the floods caused by torrential rain in Indonesia that began on Christmas Eve. Many others have been evacuated from areas affected by floods and landslides. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

Zlatica Hoke
