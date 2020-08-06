Former Spain King’s Exile Raises Questions About Monarchy’s Future

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos the First left his country this week as he faces possible accusations of financial wrongdoing. The besieged monarch, who handed the crown to his son, Felipe, six years ago, is not formally under investigation. In this report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Alfonso Beato in Barcelona reports the former king’s scandals – and his exile – have reignited questions on whether Spain should keep its monarchy.

PRODUCER: Jon Spier