France, Australia Ask Afghanistan Not to Release Some Taliban Prisoners
August 19, 2020 05:59 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The Afghan government said Monday some Western countries have officially requested that the Afghan government does not release some Taliban prisoners who are accused of killing their nationals. The Afghan government adds that it is working with these countries to find a solution. VOA’s Sayed Hasib Maududi reports from Kabul.