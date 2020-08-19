Extremism Watch

France, Australia Ask Afghanistan Not to Release Some Taliban Prisoners

August 19, 2020 05:59 PM
The Afghan government said Monday some Western countries have officially requested that the Afghan government does not release some Taliban prisoners who are accused of killing their nationals. The Afghan government adds that it is working with these countries to find a solution. VOA’s Sayed Hasib Maududi reports from Kabul. 
 

By
By
Sayed Hasib Maududi
