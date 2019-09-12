French Port City Watches, Worries About Brexit
September 12, 2019 10:07 AM
Britain remains gridlocked over Brexit, but on the other side of the English Channel, France is taking no chances. It’s testing new customs measures this month to avoid possible roadblocks to anticipate a "deal" or "no-deal" Brexit scenarios. From the port city of Calais, Lisa Bryant reports for VOA on the tests, and Brexit’s potential impact on the local French economy.