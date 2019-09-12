Europe

French Port City Watches, Worries About Brexit

September 12, 2019 10:07 AM
Across the Channel, French Port City Watches, Speculates About Brexit video player.
Britain remains gridlocked over Brexit, but on the other side of the English Channel, France is taking no chances. It’s testing new customs measures this month to avoid possible roadblocks to anticipate a "deal" or "no-deal" Brexit scenarios. From the port city of Calais, Lisa Bryant reports for VOA on the tests, and Brexit’s potential impact on the local French economy.

