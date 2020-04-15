Fulbright Recipients Say Evacuation Overseas Was Confused
April 15, 2020 11:24 AM
The prestigious Fulbright program, which sponsors recent graduates and some professors to teach English or conduct research overseas for anywhere from one to nine months, was brought to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the Fulbright scholars were left with the choice of either returning to the United States or stay in-country without the program’s support. Esha Sarai has more