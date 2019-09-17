The Future of Colombia's Peace Accord in Doubt

In Colombia, the recent decision by some FARC guerrilla leaders to again take up arms - and the continuing violence directed at former fighters, political candidates, and human rights activists - have raised fears about the future of peace in that South American nation. As VOA's Celia Mendoza reports from Bogota, there are questions whether the government of President Iván Duque has the political will to fully implement the 2016 peace agreement with the FARC that ended five decades of conflict.