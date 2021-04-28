USA

Future Is Now Made of Virtual Diplomacy

April 28, 2021 12:43 PM
America’s re-engagement with the world coincides with a weird new era: that of virtual diplomacy. Since the pandemic made travel unsafe, world leaders have taken their diplomacy digital, opening up new possibilities for engagement — but also, new concerns about fairness and transparency, and the occasional awkward moment. VOA’s Anita Powell follows this story — virtually, of course — and reports from Johannesburg.

Camera: Zaheer Cassim/Nike Ching (cellphone video)   
Producer: Jon Spier 

Anita Powell
By
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent
