Future Is Now Made of Virtual Diplomacy
April 28, 2021 12:43 PM
America’s re-engagement with the world coincides with a weird new era: that of virtual diplomacy. Since the pandemic made travel unsafe, world leaders have taken their diplomacy digital, opening up new possibilities for engagement — but also, new concerns about fairness and transparency, and the occasional awkward moment. VOA’s Anita Powell follows this story — virtually, of course — and reports from Johannesburg.
Camera: Zaheer Cassim/Nike Ching (cellphone video)
Producer: Jon Spier