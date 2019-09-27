USA

General Joseph Dunford Praised for Strong Legacy as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman

September 27, 2019 01:49 AM
General Joseph Dunford Praised for Strong Legacy as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman video player.
Embed
Link

General Joseph Dunford, the nation's top general as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is leaving office next week. As VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb reports, the top military adviser to the president will be remembered for his handling of the ISIS crisis, his tenure during the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan and his efforts to strengthen the military amid growing tensions with Russia and China.
 

Latest Episodes
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 02:06
Health Experts Warn That Disease Could Kill Millions in Just 36 Hours
Health Experts Warn That Disease Could Kill Millions in Just 36 Hours
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 02:05
Lawmakers Put Their Differences Aside at Charity Congressional Football Game
Congressional Football Game WEB.mp4
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 01:27
US Intel Chief Tells Lawmakers He Acted Lawfully When Blocking Trump Whistleblower Complaint
US Intel Chief Tells Lawmakers He Acted Lawfully When Blocking Trump Whistleblower Complaint
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 01:20
Former President Jacques Chirac Remembered
Former President Jacques Chirac Remembered
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 20:21
Despite Militant Threats, Afghans Determined to Vote in Presidential Elections
Despite Militant Threats, Afghans Determined to Vote in Presidential Elections