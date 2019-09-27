General Joseph Dunford Praised for Strong Legacy as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman
September 27, 2019 01:49 AM
General Joseph Dunford Praised for Strong Legacy as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman video player.
General Joseph Dunford, the nation's top general as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is leaving office next week. As VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb reports, the top military adviser to the president will be remembered for his handling of the ISIS crisis, his tenure during the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan and his efforts to strengthen the military amid growing tensions with Russia and China.