Ghana’s China-Backed Harbor Project Raises Fears for Livelihoods

Demolition of Accra’s iconic James Town fishing community began late last month, to construct a China-funded multi-million-dollar fishing harbor. Local authorities pulled down over 300 temporary and permanent structures, including businesses, a school, and places of worship in the largely poor, densely populated area. While many are excited about the prospect of development, the demolition has also raised fears for already precarious livelihoods, as Stacey Knott reports from Accra.

Camera: Stacey Knott Produced by: Rod James