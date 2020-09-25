Ginsburg Leaves Capitol for Final Journey to Arlington National Cemetery

Legislators said their final farewells to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Friday, September 25, as her coffin was taken from the Capitol to Arlington National Cemetery where she will be buried.

–––––––––

READ MORE: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, paid their respects to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she became the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.

Biden and his wife were among the last of the attendees to approach Ginsburg’s casket to bid her farewell at a relatively brief and solemn ceremony in the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall.

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the gathering she had the “high honor to welcome Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in the Capitol of the United States,” Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt delivered the eulogy.

“All of the days of her life she pursued justice. Even in illness, she changed the course of American law,” Holtzblatt said. “And even when her views did not prevail, she still fought.”

–––––––––

LINK: https://www.voanews.com/usa/ginsburg-first-woman-jewish-person-lie-state-us-capitol