Africa

Girls School in Liberia Reopens After Sex Abuse Scandal

September 29, 2019 01:18 AM
American Charity School in Liberia Reopens After Sex Abuse Scandal video player.
Embed
Link

Students at an American charity school in Liberia almost lost their institution to a notorious sex abuse scandal, forcing the academy to close. Then a new, Liberian-run organization formed to re-open the school. In Monrovia, Monique John follows one student on her first day back in class. This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center.
 

Latest Episodes
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 15:25
Iraq's Violent Protests Raise Fears Over Country's Future
Iraq's Violent Protests Raise Fears Over Country's Future
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 11:27
Turkey Marks Anniversary of Khashoggi Murder
Commemoration in Istanbul for Murdered Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:51
Rehab Center Helps Sloths Hurt by Human Activity
Rehab Center Helps Sloths Hurt by Human Activity
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:30
Ocean Heatwave Threatens Hawaii's Coral - Again
Ocean Heatwave Threatens Hawaii's Coral - Again
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:14
US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC
US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC