Global Nuclear Security

August 2, 2019 06:30 PM
Although the Cold War ended in 1991, the nuclear threat lives on. In today’s context unstable actors such as North Korea are testing nuclear weapons, and the world is witnessing rising tensions with Iran in the wake of the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. Joe Cirincione, President of Ploughshares Fund, joins host Carol Castiel, and VOA broadcaster Ira Mellman, for a discussion on nuclear security from a global perspective. 

