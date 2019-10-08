A Graduate's Dream Job: Helping Rats Save Lives
Most people think of rats as dirty, disease-ridden creatures that should be avoided at all cost. But rats are proven to be highly intelligent, with a keen sense of smell. For the past 20 years, a nonprofit organization in Tanzania has been taking advantage of those attributes by training a special breed of rat to help save lives. VOA's Julie Taboh caught up with a member of their research team in Charleston, South Carolina.