Gulf of Mexico Dead Zone

U.S. scientists are predicting an area in the Gulf of Mexico known as "the dead zone" to grow to a near record size in coming months. The area - where there is low or no oxygen - is expected to increase to nearly 20,300 square kilometers. The dead zone is believed to be caused by nutrient pollution from human activity and can kill fish and other marine life. That is especially worrying to watermen who make a living fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee reports from the coastal city of Port Arthur.