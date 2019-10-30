Middle East

Hariri's Resignation Could Create Political Vacuum in Lebanon

October 30, 2019 06:00 AM
The news of the Lebanese prime minister's resignation is fueling concerns about the future of the eastern Mediterranean country, bordering Israel and Syria. Prime Minister Saad Hariri handed in his resignation to President Michel Aoun on Tuesday, after nearly two weeks of nationwide protests, sparked by steep economic downturn, growing national debt and the rising cost of living. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Hariri's departure creates a vacuum that could deepen the crisis, but some Lebanese people see it as an opportunity for improvement.

Zlatica Hoke
