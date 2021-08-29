Helping Nature Heal Itself in the Face of Climate Change
August 29, 2021 09:12 AM
Climate change is transforming the world’s shorelines as we speak. Animals and plants that can’t tolerate warmer water are fleeing to cooler areas. In Part Two of this series, Coast vs. Climate, VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias takes a first-hand look at how nature is struggling to heal.
Camera: Veronica Balderas Iglesias
Produced by: Veronica Balderas Iglesias