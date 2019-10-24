Hong Kong Immigrants Hold Back on Anti-Government Protests

Hong Kong’s 580,000 non-Chinese residents – many of whom have been here for generations – have so far played a very quiet role in the anti-government protests that have shaken this semiautonomous Chinese city. Slowly, they are making their feelings clear – many support the protests, but others say they are an inconvenience and want their adopted home to return to normal. Almost all say the actual demonstration line is one they will not cross, as they fear arrest – and therefore, deportation. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Hong Kong