East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Immigrants Hold Back on Anti-Government Protests

October 24, 2019 09:31 AM
Hong Kong Immigrants Hold Back on Anti-Government Protests video player.
Embed
Link

Hong Kong’s 580,000 non-Chinese residents – many of whom have been here for generations – have so far played a very quiet role in the anti-government protests that have shaken this semiautonomous Chinese city. Slowly, they are making their feelings clear – many support the protests, but others say they are an inconvenience and want their adopted home to return to normal. Almost all say the actual demonstration line is one they will not cross, as they fear arrest – and therefore, deportation. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Hong Kong

Default Author Profile
By
Anita Powell
Latest Episodes
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 03:54
Biden Holds Lead in Democratic Race, For Now 
Biden Holds Lead in Democratic Race, For Now
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 03:21
Another Partial Victory in Ending Polio
Another Partial Victory in Ending Polio
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 02:49
Social Media Helps Traditional Nigerian Incense Business Thrive
Nigeria's Traditional Incense Thrives with Social Media Marketing
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 02:38
Slowly Saving Pakistan's Endangered Vultures
Slowly Saving Pakistan's Endangered Vultures
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 02:27
 NASA Eyes Inflatable Space Habitats for Moon, Mars and Beyond
NASA Eyes Inflatable Space Habitats for Moon, Mars and Beyond