Hong Kong Police Shooting of Protester Escalates Potential for Deadly Clashes
October 2, 2019 01:32 PM
Hong Kong Police Shooting of Protester Escalates Potential for Deadly Clashes video player.
Hundreds of people held a vigil Wednesday outside the Hong Kong school of a young demonstrator shot by riot police during violent anti-Beijing protests Tuesday. The shooting and the escalating violence have raised concerns that the government is condoning the excessive use of force against pro-democracy protesters and that police officials are justifying lethal force by equating the protests with terrorism. VOA's Brian Padden has more from Hong Kong.