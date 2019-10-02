East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Police Shooting of Protester Escalates Potential for Deadly Clashes

October 2, 2019 01:32 PM
Hundreds of people held a vigil Wednesday outside the Hong Kong school of a young demonstrator shot by riot police during violent anti-Beijing protests Tuesday. The shooting and the escalating violence have raised concerns that the government is condoning the excessive use of force against pro-democracy protesters and that police officials are justifying lethal force by equating the protests with terrorism. VOA's Brian Padden has more from Hong Kong.

