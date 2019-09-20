Hong Kong Protests Update

The mostly peaceful Hong Kong pro-democracy protests have not abated since they started in June when an extradition bill sparked outrage among the population. Given the Beijing-backed Hong Kong government’s reluctance to accede to the protesters’ demands, which embody the freedoms and limited autonomy granted to the global financial center under the “One Country, Two Systems” model, demonstrations continue. Ashley Feng, Research Associate at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), and Matt Schrader, China Analyst at the Alliance for Securing Democracy at the German Marshall Fund (GMF), tell host Carol Castiel that the United States and other western countries must do more to defend the protesters in the face of Beijing’s flouting of international law.