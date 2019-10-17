Student Union

Hope is Not Lost for Low-Income Students Amid College Admission Scandal

October 17, 2019 01:35 AM
The recent scandal surrounding wealthy parents in the U.S. caught in a scheme to buy their children's way into elite schools has drawn renewed attention to the admissions practices of American universities and colleges. There remains a widespread perception that students from wealthy families can more easily gain admission to elite schools because they can pay the high tuition costs. To address this, education experts say more needs to be done to make it easier for applicants from low-income families to be admitted to these colleges. Sahar Majid has more in this report narrated by Kathleen Struck.
 

