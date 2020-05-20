COVID-19 Pandemic

Hospital Workers Thank Maryland Teens for Printing Face Shields

May 20, 2020 06:07 AM
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended contingency and crisis strategies for front line healthcare workers in late March, there was an immediate shortage of protective gears in hospitals. A family in Maryland is doing their part by making face shields at home and donating it not only to healthcare workers they know, but also where it is much needed, hospitals in New York. VOA's Saqib Ul Islam has their story.

Camera: Saqib Ul Islam       Produced by: Saqib Ul Islam 

Saqib Ul Islam
By
Saqib Ul Islam
