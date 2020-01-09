House Democrats Curb Trump War Powers

The Democratic-majority U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution Thursday that called for limitations on President Donald Trump's ability to pursue a conflict with Iran without consulting Congress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the vote sent an important message that lawmakers were reasserting their constitutional right to declare war — as the consequences of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani's death are still being felt internationally. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.