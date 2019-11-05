Silicon Valley & Technology

How Governments Use Social Media to Spy on You, Sway Elections

November 5, 2019 02:59 AM
The democracy watchdog group, Freedom House, has released a report  painting a bleak outlook for the way many governments are using social media. The Freedom House report says governments spy on us while others seek to manipulate elections. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi spoke with one of the authors of the report, and has this story.

VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
Written By
Arash Arabasadi
